Domestic dispute leads to apartment fire, 2 arrested

Domestic dispute and arson

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – Officials say a domestic dispute led to an apartment fire Monday night.

According to Sheriff Danny Rigel police received a call January 22, at approximately 8:11 p.m. for a domestic violence in progress and a fire.

When authorities arrived to Getaway Lane, they found an apartment on fire.

Police then arrested Myron Brown and Octavea Swails.

Brown was arrested for an active domestic violence warrant, and Swails was arrested and charged with 1st degree arson.

Investigators learned the fire started when Swails doused lighter fluid around the apartment and on Brown. She then set the apartment on fire.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

