One critical, one wanted after shooting inside Collins Sanderson Farms plant

WHLT Staff Published:
Collins Police Department

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT/WJTV) – One man is in critical condition after a shooting at processing plant in Collins.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder tells us the shooting happened inside the Sanderson Farms processing plant.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Darrin Jones, 42.
He was last seen leaving the plant in a black 2007 KIA, according to Chief Ponder.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a personal issue between Jones and the victim.

We’re told both men worked at the plant.

If you have information about Jones’ whereabouts, call Collins Police at 601-765-6541.

