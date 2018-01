FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 2-year-old died from complications with the flu.

Forrest County Coroner tells WJTV that the toddler died over the weekend.

She was diagnosed with flu strain B. She later died from complications, including pneumonia.

WJTV 12 has reached out to the state health department to get more information.

Click here to learn more about flu prevention.