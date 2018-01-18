School closures, delays for Friday Jan. 19, 2018

Winter weather is causing some school closures and delays for Friday, January 19, 2018.

  • Forrest County School District will resume with normal operations.
  • Hattiesburg Public Schools will resume with normal operations.
  • Lamar County School District will resume with normal operations.
  • Laurel Public Schools will resume with normal operations.
  • Smith County School District will resume with normal operations.
  • Perry County School District will resume with normal operations.
  • Petal School District will resume with normal operations.
  • Wayne County School District will resume with normal operations.
  • Covington County District will operate on a delay
    • Faculty and staff report by 9:30 a.m.
    • Students report to school at 10:00 a.m.
  • Greene County School District will be closed Friday, January 19, 2018.

