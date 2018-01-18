HPD need public’s help locating armed robbery suspect

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Hattiesburg Police Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for a male suspect that robbed a business on Monday.

On January 15, there was a report of an armed robbery at South Pointe Wine and Liquor on US Highway 49.

Officials say 18-year-old Jarvis Devonte Anderson entered the business, obtained a black backpack located behind the business counter and attempted to flee the store.

The clerk engaged in a physical altercation and the suspect displayed a handgun.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in the direction of Edwards Street in Hattiesburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s