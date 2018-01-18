Boil water notice issued for parts of Laurel

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – The City of Laurel has issued a boil water notice for several parts of the city.
Homes and businesses in the following areas are affected:
- Old Bay Springs Road
- Audubon Drive
- North Park Street
- Tower Drive
- Briarwood Drive
The reason for the notice is due to a line repair, and about 221 households are affected.
While the boil notice is in affect:
- Do not drink tap water.
- Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
- Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.
- Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.