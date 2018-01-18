Boil water notice issued for parts of Laurel

By Published: Updated:

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – The City of Laurel has issued a boil water notice for several parts of the city.

Homes and businesses in the following areas are affected:

  • Old Bay Springs Road
  • Audubon Drive
  • North Park Street
  • Tower Drive
  • Briarwood Drive

The reason for the notice is due to a line repair, and about 221 households are affected.

While the boil notice is in affect:

  • Do not drink tap water.
  • Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
  • Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.
  • Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s