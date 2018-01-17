School closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

By Published:

Winter weather is causing some school closures and delays for Thursday, January 18, 2018.

  • Clinton Public School District: Clinton schools will have a delayed start on Thursday. Start times are:
    • 9:25 a.m. Clinton Park, Northside and Eastside
    • 9:50 a.m. Lovett and CJHS
    • 10 a.m. Sumner Hill and CHS
    • Schools will be open at the usual drop-off times for parents who need to drop off students early.
  • Greene County Schools: All schools in the Greene County School District will be closed on Thursday, January 18th.
    • GCHS 9th Grade Baseball Tryouts will be postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 23rd, at 4 p.m.
    • GCHS Soccer Game will continue as planned.
  • Vicksburg Warren School District:all Vicksburg Warren School District schools and offices will be closed Thursday, January 18, 2018.
  • Wayne County Schools: WCSD will be closed on Thursday due to the inclement weather. School will resume on Friday, 1/19/2018 with a regular schedule.

