School closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Winter weather is causing some school closures and delays for Thursday, January 18, 2018.
- Clinton Public School District: Clinton schools will have a delayed start on Thursday. Start times are:
- 9:25 a.m. Clinton Park, Northside and Eastside
- 9:50 a.m. Lovett and CJHS
- 10 a.m. Sumner Hill and CHS
- Schools will be open at the usual drop-off times for parents who need to drop off students early.
- Greene County Schools: All schools in the Greene County School District will be closed on Thursday, January 18th.
- GCHS 9th Grade Baseball Tryouts will be postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 23rd, at 4 p.m.
- GCHS Soccer Game will continue as planned.
- Vicksburg Warren School District:all Vicksburg Warren School District schools and offices will be closed Thursday, January 18, 2018.
- Wayne County Schools: WCSD will be closed on Thursday due to the inclement weather. School will resume on Friday, 1/19/2018 with a regular schedule.