Hattiesburg Mayor discusses road cleanup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents of Hattiesburg woke up on Tuesday morning to ice…and more ice.

Mississippians are not used to snow and ice, even in the winter time. That’s why Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker says he wants people to stay off the roads until they can be cleared.

“Well right now we’re waiting for temperatures to rise above freezing. We think that could happen for a very short amount of time today, which doesn’t mean the roads are going to be cleared,” said Mayor Barker. “We still encourage folks to stay off the roads, we encourage businesses, if they can, to go ahead and close early just to keep people safe. I mean people in south Mississippi are not adept at driving in cold weather and icy roads.”

Mayor barker added that city crews are working as fast as they can to get local bridges and roads clear.

“One thing that city crews are doing is we’re out making sure that bridges are treated with both salt and sand. Our crews were out till 3:30 this morning and then picked back up at 5 am,” said Mayor Barker. “We’re going to have crews on call tonight throughout the night. We’re trying to be as responsive as possible. City offices are closed except for first responders, police and fire.”