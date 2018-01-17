Dixie Electric experiencing critical shortage of electricity

MISSISSIPPI (WHLT) — The Dixie Electric Power Association is experiencing a critical shortage of electricity. They’re asking all customers to reduce their electricity until further notice.

We’re told customers can turn off all non-essential lighting, appliances and electronics. They can also help by lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees, and they can reduce the use of water heaters, electric ovens, washing machines and dryers.

If the situation doesn’t improve, Dixie Electric says the next step will be to enact the electric cooperative’s emergency load reduction plans. We’re told that may result in a loss of electricity for members on a rotating basis.

