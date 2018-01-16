School closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Some classes are being delayed or canceled on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 due to winter weather conditions.
- FOREST MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT: Delayed start Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
- GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS: The Greene County School District has made the decision to not have school Wednesday
- JONES COUNTY SCHOOLS: Jones County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
- LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT: all schools in the Laurel School District (Laurel High, Laurel Middle, Maddox, Mason, Oak Park, Nora Davis) will be closed, Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Students will return on Thursday.
- PEARL RIVER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: All schools within the Pearl River County School District will be closed all day on January 17. All after school activities and games have been canceled for January 16 and 17. School will resume on Thursday, January 18.
- SMITH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: DECA students, district competition has been cancelled for Wednesday, January 17th. Students will be notified of any updates as they become available.
- VICKSBURG SCHOOLS: Due to the extremely cold temperatures and the slippery conditions of roads that are not expected to improve by tomorrow, all Vicksburg Warren School District schools and offices will be closed, Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Classes are expected to resume Thursday, January 18.
- WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Classes will be canceled Wednesday, January 17, 2018 due to the expected inclement weather.