School closures and delays due to possibility of wintry weather

Due to the possibility of wintry weather, some schools have been delayed, closed, or they will release early on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

SCHOOLS:

Adhiambo School will be closed.

CANTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: Canton Public School District will be closed.

Canton Academy will be closed.

Claiborne County School District will be closed.

CLINTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: Clinton Public School District will be closed.

First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson will be closed.

Good Shepard Lutheran School will be closed.

Greene County School District to release students at 12:30 p.m.

Hartfield Academy in Flowood will be closed.

HATTIESBURG PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: All HPSD schools will start at their normal times today, however, due to potential inclement weather conditions this afternoon we will release school early at the following times: Lillie Burney———————-12:00 p.m. Mary Bethune——————–12:10 p.m. Burger Middle——————–12:15 p.m. PK-5 Elementary Schools—–12:30 p.m. Hattiesburg High—————–1:00 p.m.

HAZLEHURST CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Hazlehurst City School District will be closed.

Hillcrest Christian School will be closed.

HINDS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Hinds County School District will be closed.

HOLMES COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Holmes County School District will be delayed until 9 a.m.

Jackson Academy will be closed.

JACKSON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: Jackson Public School District will be closed.

Jones County Schools will dismiss on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Kids Company Christian Academy will be closed.

Laurel Christian School will release early on Tuesday. Pre-school to release at 11:30 a.m. K5-3rd to release at 11:45 a.m. 4th-6th to release at 12:00 p.m. 7th-12th to release at 12:15 p.m.

Laurel Public Schools: All Laurel Schools will have early release today, January 16, 2018. Laurel Middle: 12:00 Laurel High: 12:15 All Elementary: 12:45

Lawrence County School District will be closed.

Lincoln County School District will be closed.

Lumberton Public School District will release early, at 12:30 p.m. due to potential for sleet/snow.

MADISON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: The Madison County Schools will be closed.

Magnolia Speech School will be closed.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy will be closed.

Natchez-Adams School District will be closed.

New Hope Christian School in Jackson closed.

New Jerusalem Christian Schools will be closed.

New Summit School in Jackson will be closed.

Northtown CDC in Jackson, MS will be closed. This is for both the childcare & after school progr

Park Place Christian Academy will be closed.

PEARL PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pearl Public School District will be closed.

PERRY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT will dismiss at 1p.m.

RANKIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Rankin County School District will be closed.

Rebul Academy in Learned will be closed.

The Redeemer’s School will be closed.

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hattiesburg will dismiss early on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, due to the weather. The High School Campus will follow a PLC schedule. School will dismiss promptly at the following times:

Elementary Campus – 1 p.m.

High School Campus – 1:10 p.m. Extended care will not be offered. All afterschool activities and athletic events have been cancelled.

Sharkey-Issaquena Academy in Rolling Fork closed.

Simpson County School District closed.

Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School will be closed.

Smith County School District will be closed.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School is closing the lower and upper campuses.

St. Joseph Catholic School closed.

St. Richard Catholic School closed.

Triumph Village Christian Academy and Preschool in Jackson will be closed.

VICKSBURG-WARREN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Vicksburg-Warren School District will be closed.

YAZOO CITY MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT: Yazoo City Municipal School District will be closed.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES:

Alcorn University will delay opening all campuses until noon. The dining hall at the Lorman campus will operating on normal schedule.

Antonelli College in Jackson will be closed.

Belhaven University will delay opening until 10 a.m

Delta State University will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16. All classes, including night classes, are cancelled for Tuesday, and the university will be closed for business operations.

East Central Community College Decatur campus will be closed.

Hinds Community College has canceled classes at all locations and closed all offices.

Holmes Community College will close all campuses tomorrow.

Jones County Junior College Main Campus: Classes dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Offices close at 1 p.m. Jones College Advanced Technology Center closing at 4:30 p.m. Jones College Early Childcare Lab closing at 11:30 a.m. Jones College at Jasper County closing at 11 a.m. Jones College at Clarke County closing at 12 p.m. Jones College at Wayne County closing at 1 p.m. Jones College at Greene County closing at 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi State University’s Starkville campus will be closed. At this time, MSU Meridian campus is expected to be open on Tuesday, but monitor www.meridian.msstate.edu for possible updates.

Mississippi College will be closed.

Mississippi College School of Law will be closed.

Ole Miss: classes cancelled, offices closed on Tuesday. For more information, click here.

Pearl River Community College (all campuses) will release at 12:30 p.m.On Wednesday, January 17, all campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Smith Barber College in Metrocenter is closed.

DAYCARES & PRESCHOOLS:

A Fresh Start Infant and Childcare in Pearl will be closed.

Awakened Academy Early Learning Center in Jackson will be closed.

Education Depot Daycare in Jackson will be closed.

Foundation First Development Center in Jackson will be closed.

G G’s Christian Academy in Pearl will be closed.

Galloway Methodist Children’s Center will be closed.

Golden Rule daycare in Pearl will be closed.

HCHRA Head Start Centers will be closed.

Hope Learning Center in Brandon closed.

Jamboree Child Development Center in Jackson will be closed.

K’s Kids Learning Center will be closed.

Lake Village Learning Center will be closed.

Little Footprints Learning Center in Madison and Canton will be closed.

Little Saints Academy at Greater Bethlehem Temple will be closed.

Little School Learning Center in Madison will be closed.

Madison Preschool will be closed.

Next Generation Academy in Jackson will be closed

North Park Learning Center in Ridgeland will be closed.

Over the Rainbow Childcare in Canton, MS will be closed.

Rainbow Learning Day Center will be closed.

St. Luke’s Preschool will be closed.

Time to Learn Preschool & Afterschool in Pearl will be closed.

Willowood Development Center in Jackson will be closed.

