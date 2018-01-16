Forrest County prepares for bone-chilling temperatures

“People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.”

That’s what Forrest County Emergency Management official Paul Sheffield says is the most important things you need to take care of when it gets this cold.

Sheffield says that if you have to be outside or have to travel this week, be wary of the temperature before you leave.

“Pay attention to where you’re traveling, pay attention if you’re outside for any length of time, make sure you’re bundled up, because this is going to be some of the coldest wind chills we’ve had in several years,” said Sheffield. “Wind chill tomorrow morning it’s supposed to be somewhere around, I believe around 10 degrees.”

Colton hill, who is the Interim General Manager of Public Works for Hattiesburg, says they have been prepping the roads for ice build-up all day.

“Currently our department has been since this morning, applying a salt mixture to our bridges; they are the first thing to freeze over. And we are on standby to apply sand if it drops below 15 degrees and we have the precipitation butt up as well,” said Hill. “We are also currently deploying, or getting ready to deploy, equipment to push aside snow in the event that we are to get more than what they were predicting so we can get it off the roadways and prevent some of the ice from building up.”

The Emergency Shelter has been opened by Forrest County, and is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.