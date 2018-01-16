Businesses & Offices delayed orclosed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Several offices and businesses will delay opening or will be closed due to the possibility of wintry weather expected on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Peco Foods: Peco Foods-Feather Lane will be closing Tuesday at 6pm. They will resume normal schedule hours Thursday, January 18 at 6am.

State Offices: Gov. Phil Bryant has ordered agency heads to delay opening state offices on Wednesday, Jan. 17, until 10 a.m. Agency heads will also have discretion whether to require non-emergency personnel to report to work.

Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health serving Warren and Yazoo Counties will be closed Wednesday, January 17