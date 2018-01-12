Marion County investigators continue to search for armed robbery suspect

MARION COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – Officials are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the Foxworth Community.

On January 6 at around 2:30 a.m. an unidentified male entered Cox’s Triangle and ordered the clerk to open the register.

The suspect then fired a shot, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled the store.

When deputies arrived on scene they were unable to locate the suspect(s).

No injuries were reported during the incident.

At this time investigators are following up on several leads.

If anyone has any information about the case please contact Captain Pete Williams at 601-736-5051.