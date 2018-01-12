Cold temperatures in the Pine Belt prompt Forrest County 361 Safe Room to open

FORREST COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – Due to the frigid temperatures in the Pine Belt the Forrest County 361 Safe Room will be opening its doors.

Below are the hours of operations for the next week:

Friday January 12, 2018 at 6pm. Closing at 8am the next morning. Saturday January 13, 2018 at 6pm. Closing at 8am the next morning. Sunday January 14, 2018 at 6pm. Closing at 8am the next morning.



Monday January 15, 2018 at 6pm and remaining open until Thursday January 18, 2018 at 12pm. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, MS. Anyone with questions should call Forrest County Emergency Management at 601.544.5911.