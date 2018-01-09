Woman arrested and charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

PURVIS, Miss (WJTV) – A 34-year-old woman from Columbia turned herself in to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Friday night after being accused of taking money from what Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood described as a “vulnerable person”, for her own use.

Devina Williamson was charged with one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult for making more than $250 in debit card purchases from the account of the vulnerable victim. She was booked into the Marion/Walthall Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Williamson faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if she is convicted.

Devina Williamson was a math teacher at Purvis High School according to the Purvis High School’s website. WJTV reached out to Purvis High School and the Lamar County School District, but both declined to comment on the situation.