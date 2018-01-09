Ambulance catches fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An ambulance caught fire in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the ambulance owned by ASAP Ambulance Service was traveling down Highway 84 East when it experienced a mechanical failure.

A fire started in the engine compartment.

Passersby attempted to contain the flames with fire extinguishers; however, the vehicle quickly became engulfed in fire, and it became unsafe to approach the burning vehicle.

Firefighters came to the scene to put out the flames. Law enforcement officers helped block the road as crews worked.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 84 East were blocked due to concerns about breathing oxygen bottles that may have been in the ambulance. One eastbound lane of Highway 84 East was later opened while vehicle recovery operations were being completed. Both lanes were reopened following the cleanup.

No injuries were reported.

