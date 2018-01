The Hattiesburg Police Department has posted a BOLO for a person of interest in the aggravated assault that occurred on January 5, 2018 at LaFiesta Brava of of Highway 49.

If you recognize the man in either of these photo’s please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Detectives Division at 601-545-4971, or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (582-7867).