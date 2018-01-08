United Blood Services report blood donations have decreased due to frigid temperatures

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – As temperatures across the country continue to drop, so has the amount of blood donors.

United Blood Services in Hattiesburg reports frigid temperatures have caused blood drive cancellations and donor centers to close.

The organization says this has put additional pressure on the nation’s blood supply (especially for type O-negative and platelets), which are already trying to recover from lower donor turnouts during the holiday.

Katie Martin, Donor Recruitment Supervisor, says they’re urging people not impacted by the severe weather to donate. She explains. “Our goal is to have 72 hours of blood on hospital shelves, and we are not at that point right now. So we really are encouraging people to come out and start the year out right. Help us make sure that that blood is available for those patients, because that blood only lasts on the shelves for 42 days.”

Individuals as young as 16-years-old (with parental consent), weight at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

For more information about United Blood Services or how you can donate, click here or call 1-877-827-4376.