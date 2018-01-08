Southern Miss. continues impressive home streak

The Southern Miss. men’s basketball team improved to 9-8 on the season 2-2 in conference play and remain with a perfect 7-0 record at home following their 93-83 win over UTSA. The team was led by Kevin Holland with 23 points 8-8 shooting with 7 three pointers and Cortez Edwards who followed with 20 points and was 9-16 shooting. Now that the offense is flowing a little better for the duo they say that their team defense is a priority in taking their game to the next level. The squad is back in action on Thursday vs. Louisiana Tech. in hopes to keep their home streak alive and grab another conference win.

