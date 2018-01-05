Pine Belt woman presented with new home by R3SM and Mennonite Disaster Services

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Nearly one year after the tragic tornado that hit the Pine Belt, Jennie Roberts now has a new place to call home.

For Jennie Roberts, January 21 is a day she will never forget. It’s the day she lost her home and almost her life.

She remembers her son warning her the tornado was coming, and next thing she knew, she was under debris that crumbled from her home. She was trapped, but “by the grace of God,” she was able to make it out alive.

“With one leg up and one leg down, they finally pull me back up, slide me down and the neighbor across the street came and caught me, and pulled me out.” She said, “But he saved me. When looking at all the people that I thought I would not get to see at that moment when I was in that house.”

Months after, Roberts was able to receive assistance through R3SM and Mennonite Disaster Services. These two organizations along with Breakthrough Services, Greater Pine Belt Foundation, and countless others, were able to assist Roberts in building a new home.

Members of the Mennonites Disaster Services and hundreds of volunteers helped build Roberts’ home from the ground up.

R3SM’s Chief Operating Mavis Creagh shared her joy of being able to help Roberts.

“To see her now at the end of her journey with a new house.. to have a renewed hope. S that’s what I think we are to the community. A piece of that puzzle to renew the hope in the community.”

Creagh also states this is the second home that has been rebuilt since the tornado last January.

R3SM and the Mennonites Disaster Services hope to rebuild 18 more houses within the Pine Belt are.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can call 601-544-5115 or click here for more information about R3SM.