Eagles searching for first Conference win vs. Utep

The Southern Miss. Golden Eagles are 7-8 on the season and still searching for their first Conference win after falling short in the first two conference games of the season. The Eagles are playing excellent at home right now with a perfect 5-0 record and will seek to continue that trend versus the Utep Miners. The consistent play of Cortez Edwards has been one of the brightest spots for the Eagles on both ends of floor this season. Edwards has five games to where he has scored 20 points or better and is currently the Eagles leading scorer. Head Coach Doc Sadler notes that the team is learning to play better together as the season progresses and the contributions of Tyree Griffin and Dominic Magee have given their team a lot more depth.

