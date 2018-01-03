Advocacy program in Jones County is working to end domestic violence and assault

JONES COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is working to reduce the number of domestic violence and assault cases in their county.

In 2017 the department handled 776 felony cases of aggravated assault, sexual assault,sexual battery, rape and stalking. Out of these cases, 434 were sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Investigator, Captain Tonya Madison, wants victims of these crimes to know they have a means of help.

This help is through the department’s Victim’s Advocacy Program. The program provides people with necessary resources such as shelter, assistance with court proceedings, or just a person to vent to.

Cpt. Madison says the best way for victims of these crimes to get help is by contacting authorities and reporting these crimes.

If you or someone you know is a victim to domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or click here.