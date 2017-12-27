Hattiesburg Hosts Holiday Recycling Opportunities

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) – For the fourth straight year, the City of Hattiesburg is holding its annual “Stuff A Truck Recycling Event”. Residents were dropping off their larger recyclables all morning at Kamper Park on Wednesday. The event will continue on Thursday from 8 AM to Noon for those who couldn’t make it today. The City says that this is already the most successful recycling event they’ve ever had.

“This has been by far the most successful season it’s been. I mean it’s coming along,” said Hattiesburg’s Community Development Specialist for the Recycling Division of Public Works, Jacquline McClain. “We’ve been getting probably 30 to 40 percent of recycling in there. And my guesstimate right now is we’ve gotten our 30 percent more than we’ve had for the previous years.”

“Miss McClain told WJTV not only can you drop off your recyclables, but from now until February 28th you can also drop off your used Christmas trees as well

“The Christmas Trees will be taken up by Parks and Rec, and they’ll be what they call chipped down and made into wood chips,” said McClain. “So it’s a great way for them to give back and put the wood back into recycling.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said in a statement,“We are excited to offer this one-stop shop for disposing of excess wrapping paper and other recyclables due to the holiday season. We encourage all residents to do their part in keeping our city clean and sustainable, and these events will help do that.”