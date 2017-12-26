STEM Discoveries Holding Winter Themed Classes This Week

LAUREL, Miss (WJTV) – This week the STEM Discoveries center at the Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel is holding winter science labs for students in kindergarten to eighth grade.

Mary Moore, who runs the labs and owns STEM Discoveries, says students can expect winter themed lessons throughout the week.

“Everything that we’re going to be doing will be centered around winter theme,” said Moore. “So we’re going to be doing pH experiments using poinsettia flowers, the pretty red flowers around Christmas time that everyone sees, we’re going to be making some winter slime. Yes, bring them here to make slime because you’re tired of them making messes and throwing it around your house. Bring em here, we love to get messy here.”

Moore said she worked with children teaching STEM programs with different organizations for a few years. But in June of 2016 she realized she could reach even more children by starting her very own business, thus spawning STEM Discoveries.

“We didn’t reach all of the kids, just the ones that came to our company,” said Moore. “So I was like, “more kids in the community need to be exposed to this.” So I started STEM Discoveries so that more kids in the community regionally can be exposed to STEMs, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.”

Moore says there will be three sessions for the Winter Labs. One on Wednesday for kindergarten through second grade, one on Thursday for grades three through five, and one on Friday for grades six through eight.