MHP reports a successful holiday travel period

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol says there were no fatalities this holiday travel period.

The 2017 Christmas holiday travel period started Friday, December 22 and ended Christmas Day at midnight.

Officials say they issued 4226 citations with 61 DUI arrests. They report 157 motor vehicle crashes were investigated, which included 40 injuries on state, federal highways and interstates.

MHP credits the successful holiday travel period to the high visibility of all available Troopers and responsible driving by motorists.

The “Making It Home For The Holidays” initiative will continue until the end of the year.