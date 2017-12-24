NAACP gathers opinions on Meridian schools’ court orders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A civil rights group is gathering opinions about long-running court orders for a Mississippi school district.

Local news outlets report the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund held a public meeting to hear about the Meridian Public School District.

Some parents expressed frustration about lax discipline in the schools, while others said discipline continues to be handled unequally for black and white children.

Black families sued in 1965 to integrate what was then called the Meridian Separate School District. A desegregation order came in 1968 and remains in place.

Then, in 2013, another court order directed the Meridian schools not to hand out disproportionally harsh punishment to black students.

NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund attorney Alexis Hoag says Monday’s public meeting was to keep courts informed about local opinions.