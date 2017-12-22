Hattiesburg Public Works Director Larry Barnes resigning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg Public Works Director Larry Barnes announced his resignation.

“I appreciate the support of the residents of Hattiesburg during my tenure as Public Works director,” said Barnes. “We have made great progress in becoming more citizen-focused, and I believe the future of Hattiesburg is bright.”

City officials said Barnes has served as Public Works Director since 2014.

Mayor Toby Barker credited Barnes for having a strong vision for the department.

“Larry Barnes has served the City of Hattiesburg and its citizens well over the past four years. He made the Public Works Department more responsive and efficient, and his organizational restructuring gave the city more capacity to meet the needs of neighborhoods and improve quality of life. We wish him well in this next chapters of his career.”

His last day will be December 31, and he will remain with the city in a different role for several weeks to assist with the transition.