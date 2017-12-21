Southern Miss. hits early signing full speed

By Published:

Recruiting is a process that most coaches refer to as the heartbeat of their program. Without new play makers to replace the old who have completed their time with the university the program then ceases to continue growth. Coach Jay Hopson and the Golden Eagles are preparing for the Independence Bowl in Shreveport Louisiana but recruiting has also took a huge precedence as well. The Eagles picked up 15 new recruits on the first day of the early signing period and are still counting. These players include:

Jack Abraham (QB 6-1 210 Oxford, Miss./Northwest Mississippi CC)

Curry Benn (DB 6-0 170 New Orleans, La./Landry-Walker HS)

Trace Clopton (OL 6-2 292 Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS)

Ethan Edmondson (DE 6-3 255 Scottsboro, Ala./Scottsboro, HS)

Ty’Ree Evans (LB 6-2 210 Waynesboro, Miss./East Mississippi CC)

Von’Darius Freeman (DL 6-2 331 Ville Platte, La./Southwest Mississippi CC)

Freddie Hartz (LB 6-1 237 Morton, Miss./Morton HS)

DeMichael Harris (WR 5-10 175 Vicksburg, Miss./Hinds CC)

Nicario Harper (DB 6-1 180 Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS)

Tairek Johnson (OL 6-4 295 Corinth, Miss./Northwest Mississippi CC)

Jemaurian “J.J.” Jones (DB 6-1 190 Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS)

Kameron King (OL 6-2 275 Marshall, Texas/Marshall HS

Hayes Maples (LB 6-2 235 Hattiesburg, Miss./Oak Grove HS)

Neil McLaurin (WR 6-2 195 Laurel, Miss./Southwest Mississippi CC)

Ty Williams (DB 5-11 175 Charleston, Miss./East Mississippi CC)

We got the opportunity of interviewing two new recruits Jemaurian Jones and Trace Clopton who tell us they can’t wait to come in and make an immediate impact with the squad.

