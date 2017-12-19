Petal Children’s Task Force feeds over 80 families for the holiday season

PETAL, Miss.(WHLT) – The Petal Children’s Task Force wanted to make sure no family went without a meal during the holiday season by feeding 85 families on Tuesday.

Since 1989 the task force has assisted families in need by gifting them food and toys.

Instead of giving out toys this year, the task force board voted to only pass out food.

Demaris Lee, Executive Director, says the boxes gifted to the families have a ton of items that will hopefully make them happy.

“They will get sweets, they will get bread, eggs, milk, and they will get a ham, and we’re hoping that their holiday will brighten up, and they’ll have a great holiday.”

Sarah Denham says her brother receives food from the task force every month, but he especially likes this time of year when he can get his favorites.

“Like this Christmas food and the Thanksgiving food, it really helps out a whole lot. It makes him feel good when he’s got a ham or turkey. You know, something special.”

One man we spoke with says he got laid off in November and he’s more than grateful to receive food from the task force.

“It means a lot to me because everything’s been pretty tight here lately, and everything, and I sure appreciate everything that they’ve did for us.”

The Petal Children’s Task Force wants to thank everyone who donated to their Christmas food box drive.