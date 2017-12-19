Mom facing child abuse charge in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman turned herself in to authorities in connection with a Jones County child abuse case.

According to the sheriff’s department, 26-year-old Santangela Turner is charged with felonious child abuse.

On December 13, investigators said they received a referral packet from Child Protective Services stating they were in possession of reports of child abuse to an infant by the mother, Turner.

The report said the complainant had received text messages from Turner stating she had choked the infant with a car charger and she left the infant in the woods next to the apartment complex where she lived.

Turner also allegedly sent pictures showing a white cord around the infant’s neck, accompanied by another text threatening harm to the child.

Authorities said additional pictures were sent showing Turner allegedly pulling the cord around the infant’s neck and the infant crying, as well as a picture of the baby lying on her back and a knife, pointed at the baby’s neck.

A warrant was issued for her arrest. Deputies said she turned herself in on Monday.