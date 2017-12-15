Man dies after making contact with power line in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Police are investigating after an industrial accident left one man dead.

Around 9 a.m., police received a call about the accident in the 2900 block of Hardy Street.

When crews arrived on scene they found a 45-year-old man deceased. Authorities say the man was on a crane when he made contact with a power line.

Nearby, a Subway shop manager witnessed what happened to the man.

Jozlyn Baker says the lights to the shop went out, and when she went outside she saw the man being electrocuted.

“I came out through the side door because they’ve knocked it out before, and all I could see was some of the construction men hollering don’t touch the machine! Don’t touch the machine! So by the time I came back in, came around, and came out this backdoor and that’s when I noticed he was up there smoking.”

Jozlyn said she saw a woman running towards the crane to help, and she also ran back inside the shop to get her fire extinguisher, but she said it was too late.

“It was very sad, and kind of traumatizing to see somebody just instantly die like that right in front of you and there’s nothing you can really do. Because they couldn’t get the machine down, from him being on it and frying it. So we basically had to just sit here and just watch him burn until somebody come to help.“

Lieutenant Latosha Myers-Mitchell says as of right now the fatality looks to be an accident, but police are continuing to investigate this case.