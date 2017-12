HATTIESBURG, MS (WJTV/WHLT) – Hattiesburg police officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 am. at the intersection of Broadway Dr. and McInnis Loop.

According to Hattiesburg Police, two cars crashed at the intersection, and the man driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to the hospital. That man’s identity has not been released.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call the department or Crimestoppers.