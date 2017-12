HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg Police are investigating a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartments.

Captain Branden McLemore tells WHLT that two were shot there.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims is stable, and the other person is in critical condition.

Officers are still investigating.

BREAKING: Shooting at Bonhomie Apartments in Hattiesburg. Waiting for officials on scene for more information about injuries. pic.twitter.com/uU1C6ELS6d — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) December 11, 2017