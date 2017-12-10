Pine Belt prepares for wintry weather

By Published:
HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Wintry weather finally arrived in the Pine Belt Thursday, as people started to prepare for snow.
Agencies in Forrest County like MDOT and the Emergency Management, started preparing early for potential snow.
Kelly Castleberry, District 6 Engineer for MDOT, described that his crews were ready for the low temperatures and possibility of snowflakes in the Pine Belt.
Even though MDOT crews prepared a salt mixture, crews could not lay the salt down early due to the heavy rain.
Castleberry said regardless, his crews would monitor the weather Thursday into Friday night and make sure they are ready for when the snow flurries start to fall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s