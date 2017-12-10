Pine Belt prepares for wintry weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Wintry weather finally arrived in the Pine Belt Thursday, as people started to prepare for snow.

Agencies in Forrest County like MDOT and the Emergency Management, started preparing early for potential snow.

Kelly Castleberry, District 6 Engineer for MDOT, described that his crews were ready for the low temperatures and possibility of snowflakes in the Pine Belt.

Even though MDOT crews prepared a salt mixture, crews could not lay the salt down early due to the heavy rain.

Castleberry said regardless, his crews would monitor the weather Thursday into Friday night and make sure they are ready for when the snow flurries start to fall.