Terrell’s kick for Dad

By Published:

Hattiesburg High’s star Kicker Kendyl Terrell had an incredible season for the Tigers this season. While the Tigers fell short to Westpoint in the 5A Mississippi State Championship game 41-15 history was still made in the process. Kendyl became the first female to score a point in a MHSAA state championship football game but what made that accomplishment even more unbelievable is despite Terrell losing her father just days before the game she still continued to be there for her teammates because she believed that’s what her father would have wanted.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s