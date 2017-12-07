Terrell’s kick for Dad

Hattiesburg High’s star Kicker Kendyl Terrell had an incredible season for the Tigers this season. While the Tigers fell short to Westpoint in the 5A Mississippi State Championship game 41-15 history was still made in the process. Kendyl became the first female to score a point in a MHSAA state championship football game but what made that accomplishment even more unbelievable is despite Terrell losing her father just days before the game she still continued to be there for her teammates because she believed that’s what her father would have wanted.

