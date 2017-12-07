School Closings, Delays for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

Some school districts will have a delayed start or will be closed on Friday, December 8, 2017 due to the possibility of wintry weather conditions.

SCHOOLS

Covington County Schools will have a delayed start. Central Office Staff will report at 9:15 AM All school administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 AM.Buses and car riders will report at 10:00 AM Schools will be ready for operation by 10:00 AM and will dismiss at their regularly scheduled time. Parents, students, and staff will be notified using the AIM phone call system For more information you can contact Covington County School District Central Office at (601) 765-8247

Jones County Schools will be closed Friday December 8 due to traffic related weather concerns.

Laurel City Schools will be closed Friday December 8 due to traffic related weather concerns.

Laurel Christian School will also be closed tomorrow, Friday December 8 th, due to traffic related weather concerns.

due to traffic related weather concerns. Lawrence County School District will have a delayed start. Classes will start at 9:30 a.m.

Lincoln County School District will have a delayed start. Classes will begin at 9 a.m. Buses will run one hour later than usual.

OFFICES AND BUSINESSES

The Laurel Jones County Library System will also be closed on Friday December 8th