School Closings, Delays for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

Some school districts will have a delayed start or will be closed on Friday, December 8, 2017 due to the possibility of wintry weather conditions.
SCHOOLS
- Covington County Schools will have a delayed start.
- Central Office Staff will report at 9:15 AM All school administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 AM.Buses and car riders will report at 10:00 AM
- Schools will be ready for operation by 10:00 AM and will dismiss at their regularly scheduled time.
- Parents, students, and staff will be notified using the AIM phone call system
- For more information you can contact Covington County School District Central Office at (601) 765-8247
- Jones County Schools will be closed Friday December 8 due to traffic related weather concerns.
- Laurel City Schools will be closed Friday December 8 due to traffic related weather concerns.
- Laurel Christian School will also be closed tomorrow, Friday December 8th,due to traffic related weather concerns.
- Lawrence County School District will have a delayed start. Classes will start at 9:30 a.m.
- Lincoln County School District will have a delayed start. Classes will begin at 9 a.m. Buses will run one hour later than usual.
OFFICES AND BUSINESSES
- The Laurel Jones County Library System will also be closed on Friday December 8th