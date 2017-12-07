School Closings, Delays for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

Some school districts will have a delayed start or will be closed on Friday, December 8, 2017 due to the possibility of wintry weather conditions.

SCHOOLS

  • Covington County Schools will have a delayed start.
    • Central Office Staff will report at 9:15 AM All school administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 AM.Buses and car riders will report at 10:00 AM
    • Schools will be ready for operation by 10:00 AM and will dismiss at their regularly scheduled time.
    • Parents, students, and staff will be notified using the AIM phone call system
    • For more information you can contact Covington County School District Central Office at (601) 765-8247
  • Jones County Schools will be closed Friday December 8 due to traffic related weather concerns.
  • Laurel City Schools will be closed Friday December 8 due to traffic related weather concerns.
  • Laurel Christian School will also be closed tomorrow, Friday December 8th,due to traffic related weather concerns.
  • Lawrence County School District will have a delayed start. Classes will start at 9:30 a.m.
  • Lincoln County School District will have a delayed start. Classes will begin at 9 a.m. Buses will run one hour later than usual.

OFFICES AND BUSINESSES

  • The Laurel Jones County Library System will also be closed on Friday December 8th

