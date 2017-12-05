Jones County Man Arrested on Molestation Charges

JONES COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) — Roy Sidney Parker, 66, of Laurel was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Molesting (Touching of a Child for Lustful Purpose).

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that the victim’s parents reported Parker to investigators after their young daughter detailed a string of incidents that happened at Parker’s home.

During an interview with the victim, she, “described disturbing details of inappropriate behavior with more knowledge than a child her age should know, and confirmed it had happened multiple times,” according to the JCSD.

Parker and his wife, Sherry, were the victim’s caretakers. Parker faces his first day in court on Wednesday, December 6th at 1pm at Jones County Justice Court. The JCSD has yet to release any further details regarding this case.