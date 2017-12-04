New transportation bus needed for Pine Belt veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Veterans at VFW Post 3036 need assistance from the community to purchase a new transportation bus.

Commander George Herrington, with the Lacy Kelly VFW Post 3036, says the current bus is slowly wearing down with more than 260,000 miles, and it’s time for a new one.

The bus is used to transport veterans to and from the Jackson VA Hospital. Commander Herrington says t’s very important that the VFW get another one.

“Those individuals that ride the bus or those who are needing a ride, due to various conditions or finances, we take them to Jackson where they get the treatment for their specialties, orthopedic surgeons, whatever the specialty is they can receive it in Jackson,” Commander Herrington said. So far the organization has collected around $11,000 out of the $50,000 they need to raise. Commander Herrington says regardless of how much money they collect, they will make a way to purchase the new bus, but they would appreciate help from the community. “Well it’s real important. Not only to us, as we’re providing service to our fellow veterans, but it’s also a very needed service within the community.” Those who donate $1,000 or more, are labeled as sponsors when the new truck is purchased.

For more information on how you can donate, visit the VFW Post 3036 in person at: 210 Ronie Street or call 601-582-9314.