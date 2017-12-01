New aerospace coating facility creates over 200 jobs in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss.(WHLT) – GE Aviation and Praxair Inc. held an opening ceremony for its new PG Technologies facility in Ellisville Friday.

The new facility specializes in advanced coatings that enable jets to handle higher temperatures and stress.

PG Technologies will be hosted in a 30,000 square-foot facility and will employ over 200 people.

Praxair Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel said, “We are please to open a world-class coatings facility in Ellisville that will house the next generation of coating technologies and applications for the aviation industry.”