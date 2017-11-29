Man Found Dead in Hub City Hotel

By Published: Updated:

HATTIESBURG, MS- The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Ave at approximately 2:10 AM after receiving word about a possible deceased person.

When they entered the hotel room, they found an unresponsive male. First responders and the Deputy Coronor were called to the scene shortly thereafter, where the male was pronounced dead at the scene. The HPD confirmed that the man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators currently have a person of interest in custody at this time. The HPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s