Man Found Dead in Hub City Hotel

HATTIESBURG, MS- The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Ave at approximately 2:10 AM after receiving word about a possible deceased person.

When they entered the hotel room, they found an unresponsive male. First responders and the Deputy Coronor were called to the scene shortly thereafter, where the male was pronounced dead at the scene. The HPD confirmed that the man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators currently have a person of interest in custody at this time. The HPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers.