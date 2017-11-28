Hattiesburg Fire Department remind citizens of carbon monoxide prevention

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, exposure to carbon monoxide is more common in our homes than we think.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a dangerous gas that can be colorless, odorless, and even tasteless. When Carbon monoxide enters the body it can cause various side effects such as nausea, shortness of breath, and headache.

In some instances, high levels of carbon monoxide can cause death.

Joey Collins with the Hattiesburg Fire Department says people should be aware that any appliance in your household containing gas, can cause a leak at any time.

“Some people just don’t understand that it can happen with just about any appliance that uses gas. Such as heating… if you’ve got a gas stove. If you’ve got just about anything that runs off of gas, you stand a chance.Including your air conditioning, more accurately your heating system,” he said.

Collins also warns you won’t know you’ve been exposed until you start experiencing the symptoms.

“Well it’s been described as flu like symptoms. You’re going to have a headache, nausea, some disorientation, general lethargy. You don’t want to get up and move. Tired, feeling of fatigue. The type of thing.”

In order to prevent harmful or even deadly carbon monoxide poisoning, buying a simply carbon monoxide detector from your local hardware or drug store, will save your or someone else’s life.