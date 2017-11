LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Oak Grove Fire Department Officials say Oloh Fire Department responded to a plane that made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon.

Officials tell WJTV three people were on board the plane when they were forced to make an emergency landing in Heritage subdivision area off of Purvis Oloh Road.

We’re told there are no injuries or fire reported when the plane landed in a field.

We will continue to update this story as details develop.