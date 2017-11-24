Shoppers rush to get Black Friday deals at Turtle Creek Mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – On Friday morning people lined up to get deep discounts at Turtle Creek Mall.

Hundreds of people rushed to get to their favorite stores when the doors opened at 6 a.m.

The first person in line stood in front of the mall entrance for two hours before the doors opened.

Some people were excited about the deep discounts that ranged from 40 to 75 percent off items.

However, Layden Lee says she only went Black Friday shopping to support her friends. She said, “My friends wanted to come, and I didn’t want them to come alone with all the crowds. So I just rode it out with them.”

As Black Friday wraps up, most shoppers are now looking forward to the Christmas festivities.

Shopper Tyson King said, “I’m just excited. When Black Friday comes around that’s when you know its Christmas time and you get in the Christmas spirit. Bout time to take down the leftovers, put that up and put up the Christmas tree and lights.”

For people wanting to catch last minute deals at Turtle Creek Mall, stores close at 10 p.m.