Trump approves Mississippi disaster declaration

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster exists in Mississippi and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Nate.

Trump, in a news release Wednesday, said federal help is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair of facilities damaged by Nate between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 in the counties of George, Greene, Harrison and Jackson.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)