Heroin, marijuana, Ecstasy found in Jones County drug bust

Jones County Drug Bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: JCSO Photo: JCSO Photo: JCSO Photo: JCSO

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is busted for drugs in Jones County.

According to the sheriff’s department, Jermaine Antonio Newell taken was in to custody following a traffic stop on Highway 28 on November 15.

After the traffic stop and searching home, investigators located more than two pounds of heroin, about 220 pounds of high-grade marijuana, more than 100 Ecstasy pills, and some other pills that are being tested for identification.

The heroin is street valued at $200,000; the marijuana is street valued at $700,000; the Ecstasy is street valued at about $1,000.

Deputies also confiscated items used to manufacture pills, items used to manufacture marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash.

The arrest was part an ongoing investigation into a large Drug Trafficking Organization operation, according to authorities.

Sheriff Alex Hodge stated, “Tony Newell and other members of this DTO are responsible for supplying much of the methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin that is sold in Jones County and the surrounding area. Immediately after the arrest last week we began hearing reports that some dealers were having trouble finding drugs to supply customers.”

Deputies said Newell owns several properties in Jones County and on the Gulf Coast. The sheriff’s department said he was out of jail on bond for a drug trafficking charge after being arrested earlier this year in Georgia.