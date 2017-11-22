2 Pine Belt schools face off for the South State Championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Hattiesburg High School’s football stadium will be packed Friday night with Tiger and Tornado vans.

Laurel High School and Hattiesburg High School will be battling for a spot at the state championships.

The Hattiesburg Tigers went undefeated this season, while the Laurel Tornadoes held a 9-4 record.

Tony Vance, head coach for Hattiesburg, says his players are keeping the same mindset from they had all season for Friday’s game.

“We have a chance to go out and be one and o this week. That’s all that matters. That’s their mindset, to be one and o this week, at the end of the day to have fun and be a week they’ll remember forever,” he said.

As for Laurel this is there 5th time heading to the South State Championships, and head coach Todd Breeland says his players are ready, regardless of their record.

Breeland says, “They’re loose. I’ve never seen this much get tight, and I don’t expect them to get tight this Friday night. I think our biggest challenge this week was to keep them calm.”

Both coaches emphasize they’re ready for the showdown, and hope everyone in the community comes out in full force.

“Good luck, hope both communities enjoy it. Both of us have a lot to be thankful for, and it’ll be a fun show Friday night,” said Coach Breeland.

Coach Vance says, “Playing a rivalry football game. It’s go be fun. It’s go be exciting. Electric atmosphere. You don’t want to miss it.”

The game is being held Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m.