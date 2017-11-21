HPD and Ryan Chevrolet Kick Off Toy Drive

Employees of Ryan Chevrolet and the Hattiesburg Police Department kicked off their annual “Stuff-A-Truck” Christmas toy drive on Tuesday. The toys will be donated to help children who are victims of violent crime and the Mississippi Children’s Shelter.

Lieutenant LaTosha Myers-Mitchell of the HPD is hopeful this event will be as successful as it has been in years past.

“We’re hoping that this truck that’s behind me will be full to the rim with beautiful toys for kids that are less than fortunate, and we’re just glad that Ryan started already,” said Mitchell. “This is the kickoff today and we already have toys but we want this to be full to the rim so someone else can have a great Christmas.”

Lieutenant Meyers says that they are looking for all kinds of toys for kids of all ages.

“Ryan Chevrolet is so gracious to have a stuff a truck event here, where we will be collecting toys, not just for the small kids but teens too,” said Mitchell

This is the fourth year that Ryan Chevrolet and the HPD have teamed up for their Stuff-A-Truck toy drive.

The Stuff-A-Truck toy drive at Ryan Chevrolet will be going on until December 15th.