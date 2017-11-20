Family remembers Mississippi football player as one-of-a-kind man

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – Everyone knew Tyone Clemons as a “lovable and bubbly” person.

On Saturday morning, Clemons was involved in a crash in Jones County that took his life.

Family members said hearing about the news was devastating, but they will always remember Tyone’s bright personality that put a smile on everyone’s face.

His aunt Deborah Tyskewicz said, “He was very friendly to everybody, a smart young man… and he loved his family, his friends, his teachers, his coaches… He was a lovable person.”

Not only did he show love to those around him, but he had passion and love for football.

His teammates referred to him as “Philly” and also their defensive lineman.

In 2016, he signed with East Mississippi Community College (EMCC), and he recently helped the team win a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association national football championship.

EMCC Athletics and students took to Twitter to express their condolences to the family.

We lost a member of the family today. Prayers for the Clemons’s family, friends, and teammates. #longlive99 — EMCC Student Section (@emcc_ssection) November 19, 2017

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.