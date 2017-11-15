Good Samaritans rescue person from house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – One person is in critical condition after a house fire Wednesday morning.

Jones County Fire Coordinator, Dan McKenna, says crews were dispatched at 9:34 a.m. to 64 Clinton Road for a house fire.

McKenna says before crews arrived, three individuals rescued a victim from inside the house.

The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital by Triple A ambulance, and the rescuers transported themselves to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.